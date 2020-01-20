David Clifford is called Kerry senior captain

advertisement

David Clifford is expected to be confirmed as Kerry’s senior football captain for 2020.

It provides an early birthday present for the Fossa clubman, who turns 21 on Wednesday.

Clifford has been nominated by the East Kerry Board after the division won the Kerry SFC last November and Dr. Crokes defeated in the final.

He was the only East Kerry player who entered the All-Ireland final last year, with Jack Sherwood and Dara Moynihan off the bench in both the drawn game and the replay.

He will be one of the youngest leaders in inter-county football, with his first appearance in 2020 probably on Saturday as Kerry travels to Croke Park to meet Dublin in their League-opener.

The process of choosing Kerry captains is currently under scrutiny and a County Board meeting next week is likely to decide whether the current system of county champions nominating the captain will be maintained.

There is a mindset in the province that the system is outdated and that Kerry might be better served by enabling team management to appoint their own leader.

