David Bowie's charming letter to his first American fan

David Bowie was a very special man, we can all agree on that.

Even after having had little success after the release of his self-titled debut album in Britain in 1967, Bowie couldn’t imagine the meteoric rise that he would later enjoy. The record released in the same week as the Beatles-Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band reached a modest place in the British charts of 125 and lower after it was released in the United States.

The album would of course not represent what would come for Bowie, who wanted to follow the advice of his then manager, Kenneth Pitt, who had promised to bring the Starman’s music across the pond. Since the commercial disappointment is still pending after the album’s release in June of this year, a fan letter from 14-year-old Sandra Dodd from the USA came to Bowie in September 1967 as a welcome encouragement. It was to be recorded as his first fan correspondence from afar.

So charismatic was Bowie, then 20, who ignored his manager’s requests and jumped on the typewriter to write a wonderful answer.

You can read it in full below.

“Dear Sandra,

“When I called this, my manager’s office, I was given my very first American fan letter a few moments ago – by you. I was so delighted that I had to sit down and write an immediate response even though Ken was yelling at me, to cope with a script that he desperately needs. This can be done by wiat (wi-at? which is a new English word meaning waiting).

“I was waiting for a response from American listeners to the album. There were reviews in Billboard and Cash Box, but they were written by professional critics and rarely reflect public opinion. However, the critics were very flattering. They even liked the single “Love You Till Tuesday”. I have a copy of the American album and they printed the picture a little yellow. I’m really not that blonde. I think the picture on the back is more “me”. Hope you like the enclosed.

“In response to your questions, my name is David Jones and I don’t have to tell you why I changed it.” Nobody will make a monkey out of you, “said my manager. My birthday is January 8th, and I’m probably 5 up to the age of 10. There’s a fan club here in England, but if things go well in the United States, we probably have one.

“I hope to come to America someday. My manager tells me a lot about it since he has been there many times with other actors he manages. I saw an old movie on TV the other day called “No Down Payment”, a great movie, but rather depressing if it is a true reflection of the American way of life. Shortly thereafter, however, they showed a documentary about Robert Frost, the American poet who was mainly shot in his Vermont house, and that compensated for the score. I am sure that this is closer to true America. I made my first film last week. Only a quarter of an hour, but it gave me some good experiences for a full-length contract that I have from January.

“Thank you for being kind enough to write to me, and please write again and let me know more about you.

“Your,

“(Signed,” David Bowie “)”

