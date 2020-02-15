Going back in time with the great David Bowie is as fun as it gets. Meandering on the same track with Bowie and the Beatles is the pinnacle of rock’n’roll size, where two icons meet.

While Bowie knocked out a stunned audience as part of his significant Ziggy Stardust tour in 1972, the Starman was always interested in giving his shows a little extra secret. He never committed to a setlist and even put together a special cover version of the Beatles rarity “This Boy” when he performed in Locarno, Bristol.

The song, first released by the Beatles in November 1963 as the B-side of the band’s Parlophone single “I Want to Hold Your Hand”, was written by John Lennon in the style of Motown icon Smokey Robinson. At this point, the flame-haired rock’n’roll alien arrives from space.

While the song was never a big hit for the Fab Four itself, alternative recordings of the track were officially released, including a live version of Two of a Kind from 1963. With that in mind, we’re focusing on our favorite version, the Live -Version of the song that none other than David Bowie brought you.

In a groundbreaking performance in Bristol, Bowie rolled through some of the songs that would consolidate Ziggy as his most prominent person. Songs like “Queen Bitch”, “Ziggy Stardust”, “Moonage Daydream” and more made a shimmering glam rock debut in the southwest. But Bowie still had a treat in his professionally decorated sleeve, surprising the fans with his Beatles cover.

Apparently in the mood to celebrate some of his colleagues that evening, Bowie also covered two Velvet underground songs with interpretations of “I’m Waiting for the Man” and “White Light / White Heat” before finally joining the set A cover by Chuck finished Berry’s ‘Around and Around’.

It’s an inspiring look at how Bowie works. He was not only one of the most important artists at the time, but he was desperately trying to transform himself into the Rushmore of Rock with his gender-specific and genre-merging performances. But like any real artist, Bowie is able to record these songs and make them feel like his. Well, Ziggys.

This opportunity is all about “This Boy”. Enjoy the audio below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GkoCPWvmTJI [/ embed]