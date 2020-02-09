Sometimes you just have to bow to a bit of comedy genius … even if it’s a ridiculously childish music video that is littered with sound effects and bad vocals – and here we found ourselves.

In a song that has been completely reinterpreted through the generations, Marvin Gaye’s “Dancing in the Street” has changed from bonafid rhythm and blues classics to optimistic pop feeling and a comedy parody with YouTube fame.

Originally a hit for Martha & the Vandellas, the song took a new direction when David Bowie partnered with his old friend Mick Jagger as part of the Live Aid charity at the urging of Bob Geldof. Mick Jagger, who was recorded in just four hours, later said to Rolling Stone: “We did it in just two shots. It was an interesting exercise on how to do something without worrying too much. “

The duo hurriedly recorded at the famous Abbey Studios and headed straight to the Spillers Millennium Mills in the London Docklands to shoot the official music video, which did not disappoint the high level of kitschy dance routines of the 1980s. The music video shot by director David Mallet has been featured twice at the Live Aid event and has become a significant moment in pop history.

Now the directors Strack Azar and Michael Stevantoni have recorded this video and brought it into the internet age. The comedic duo described a so-called “quiet” music video and managed to remove all the music and replace it with majestic sounds.

Sit back, relax and enjoy the ride.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHkhIjG0DKc [/ embed]

Remarks