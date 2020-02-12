So far we have had some cryptic updates to the new Foo Fighters album. But waiting for new music could be over soon. In the Bill Simmons podcast, Dave confirmed that the band’s upcoming tenth record is now complete.

“We just took a picture,” said Dave. “And some of these songs, sometimes the best, happen in 45 minutes … Then there are other songs that – there is a riff on the new record that I’ve been working on for 25 damn years. Like 25 years. The first time when I showed it it was in my fucking basement in Seattle … so sometimes it’s 45 minutes, sometimes it’s 25 fucking years. ”

Although he hasn’t given any release date information, this new album will be the first since Concrete and Gold 2017. The band also released a surprise EP, 01070725, in September.

Dave also announced that he is working on a documentary about tours in a van.

“I interviewed everyone. And you’d be surprised how the Beatles were touring in a van, Guns N’Roses, Metallica, U2, everyone had a van … And this time has something, you know, it’s like you carry it like a badge. ”

He continued: “The film is not so much about really great van tour anecdotes, there are many, but it’s more about the urge to do so.” For example, why would someone give up everything, quit their job, leave home, leave everything behind just to pursue that dream without the guarantee that you will ever make it? And you starve and you bleed and you’re sick and you’re angry and you’re put in jail and you get into a fight, but you always come to the next performance. As if you always come to the next gig. So you’d be surprised that everyone has the same story and this is absolutely key to success. ”

They also teased their 25th anniversary celebrations with a 30-second clip and a post that said, “Buckle up, 2020 … it’s going to be an insane year full of seriously crazy shit …”

Drummer Taylor Hawkins also spoke to Kerrang! about the band’s plans for the year.

“I can’t put it one hundred percent for you because I’m always the last one to know and I don’t want to give it away,” said Taylor. “But I would imagine that there will definitely be something that consists of the 25th year of the Foo Fighters. You know us, we never stop. ”

And they have already booked some big shows for this year – Foo Fighters have just announced tour dates for Europe:

June

10 Berlin, DE – Waldbühne (with The Pretty Reckless)

12 Nickelsdorf, AT – Nova Rock Festival

14 Milan, IT – I-Day

16 Nimes, FR – Arena de Nimes (with L7)

19 Valencia, ES – Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias (with yungblud, honey blood)

21 Lisbon, PT – Rock In Rio Lisboa

