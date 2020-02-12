Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has confirmed that the band’s upcoming new album is ready.

Grohl, who confirmed that the band was working on their tenth studio album in October last year, also announced that the material was developed from some of Grohl’s old demos.

The record, which appears as a highly anticipated sequel to Concrete and Gold from 2017, shows that Grohl is picking up on some of the early materials he created in his Nirvana days.

Grohl spoke to the Bill Simmons podcast about the project and said: “We just took a picture. Some of these songs, the best, come in 45 minutes. Then there are other songs – there is a riff on the new record that I’ve been working on for 25 years. “

He added, “The first time I showed it was in my basement in Seattle.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Grohl announced that his next major project will be in the form of a new documentary about van touring: “I interviewed everyone … The Beatles toured in a van, Guns N ‘Roses, Metallica, U2, everyone has had a van, ‘he said. “There is something about this time, you wear it like a badge.”

He continued: “The film is not so much about really great van tour anecdotes, but rather the urge to do so.” Why would someone give up everything, quit his job, leave everything behind just to pursue that dream without the guarantee that you will ever succeed? And you’re hungry, you’re bleeding, you’re sick, you’re angry, you’re going to jail and fighting, but you always make it to the next gig.

“Everyone has the same story and it is absolutely the key to success.”

Listen to the following conversation.