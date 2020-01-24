advertisement

Becki Crossley

January 24, 2020

Award-winning strip enters the capital for five nights in February

Dave Chappelle has announced that he will perform five nights at the London Leicester Square Theater in February. Due to demand, the comic has added five extra dates, tickets for all shows are now on sale.

Dave Chappelle is considered to be one of the world’s largest stand-ups. He has appeared in several huge blockbusters from Hollywood (including Robin Hood: Men in Tights, The Nutty Professor, Con Air and You’ve Got Mail), but is probably best known for the sketch comedy series Chappelle’s Show.

Dave Chappelle recorded a special Netflix Sticks & Stones last year and is coming to the UK with a new hour for a limited run at the intimate location with 400 capacity of the capital.

Dave Chappelle moves into Leicester Square Theater from Sun 9 Feb – Thu 20 Feb (NEW DATA ADDED). Tickets for all dates can be purchased at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 24

