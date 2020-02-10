Becki Crossley

February 10, 2020

Award-winning comic is coming to the capital this February

Dave Chappelle announced two shows at Bush Hall in London on February 14th and 15th as part of his run in the UK. Tickets for the new dates are now available, as are remaining tickets for his Leicester Square Theater Residency.

Dave Chappelle is considered one of the world’s best fighters. He has appeared on several major Hollywood blockbusters (including Robin Hood: Men in Tights, The Nutty Professor, Con Air and You’ve Got Mail), but is probably best known for the sketch comedy series Chappelle’s Show.

Dave Chappelle recorded a Netflix Special Sticks & Stones last year and is coming to the UK with a new hour for a limited run at the capital’s intimate venue with a capacity of 400.

Dave Chappelle UK dates:

Sun 9 – Thu 20 Feb – Leicester Square Theater, London

Fri 14 – Sat 15 Feb – Bush Hall, London