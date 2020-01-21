Dave Aranda wants to build on the basis of Matt Rhule

advertisement

WACO, Texas – Matt Rhule left the closet in Baylor far from Bear, and Dave Aranda knew that and was excited about the prospect of taking it over.

“Here is a man I would like to be,” Aranda said about Rhule on Monday. “When I got the chance to talk to him, it was really satisfying for me. And you could see it right away, such a great person. He has built such a great foundation here. I am enthusiastic about taking the next step in that basis and promoting the progress he has made.

Baylor Athletic Director Mack Rhoades appreciates where Matt Rhule left this program and he was happy to hear that Aranda approached the former coach of Baylor.

“Coach Rhule has great love for these players,” said Rhoades. “Of course he wants the program to continue and then you know for Coach Aranda, it says a lot about him to contact and talk to Matt and learn more about the program, learn more about the players.”

