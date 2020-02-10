There is no doubt Martin Scorsese It has to be a lot to be proud of when it comes to his decade-long career, but the legendary film director considers his three daughters to be Cathy Scorsese. Domenica Cameron-Scorsese and Francesca Scorsese – the most valuable works of art of his life.

Shortly before 77-year-old Martin became one of Hollywood’s most famous and influential directors in film history, he became the proud father of his eldest daughter. The Goodfellas genius who was married to his wife Laraine Marie Brennan On December 7, 1965, he welcomed the then 54-year-old Cathy.

Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

After his marriage to Laraine ended in 1971, Martin finally tied the knot Julia Cameron 1975. The former lovebirds welcomed Martin’s second child, Domenica, 43, on September 6, 1976.

Although the Oscar winner’s second marriage was not permanent, he fell in love when he married two more times – Isabella Rossellini 1979 and Barbara De Fina 1985 – until he met his fifth and current lover, Helen MorrisYears later. The couple have been married since they officially started their relationship in July 1999.

Martin and Helen wasted no time adding a baby to the star’s mixed brood when they welcomed their first child, daughter Francesca. It seems that the Irish director and his beautiful bride knew that they had a baby on the way, considering that the 20-year-old beauty was born just four months after her wedding on November 16, 1999.

Since his daughters grew up, Martin has loved being in the spotlight with his children in Hollywood. Earlier this year, the Golden Globe winner was smiling when he got off with his adorable girls at the 2020 National Board of Review Awards gala. Martin looked prouder than ever when he posed for photos next to Cathy, Domenica and Francesca on the red carpet.

