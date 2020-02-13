Kerri Ann Halchuk

A 50-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday after a 35-minute clash with law enforcement officials at her parents’ house in Tall Trees village.

Deputies from the Sumter County Sheriff at around 10pm. went to the house on 2518 Five Fork Trail and saw Kerri Ann Halchuk through the glass front door. She was asked to go outside, but instead closed the front door and locked it. It took 35 minutes for Halchuk to surrender to the deputies. She was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resistance to the arrest.

Her arrest resulted from a Sunday evening incident in which her golf cart had been stopped by MPs on Morse Boulevard and Madero Drive. During the traffic disruption, a K-9 alerted her vehicle, leading to the discovery of methamphetamine in her golf cart.

Halchuk was booked into the Sumter County Detention Center and released after bailing $ 4,000.

She was arrested in the same house in 2018.

Halchuk was also on probation in Sumter County Court in 2011 after she had expired for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug supplies, and driver’s license.