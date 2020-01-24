Data-driven Internet traffic management supports massive growth in video streaming

advertisement

The demand for internet-based media services, which ranges from watching box sets to downloading films on Virgin, Amazon, Netflix or Sky, is exploding and will continue to increase until 2020. In the UK alone, the popularity of digital content subscription services has increased more in the past year, according to the Entertainment Retailers Association, with sales of over £ 3bn for streaming music, films and TV shows. In fact, it has been found that over 80 percent of all entertainment is spent on digital services.

Companies in the industry have recognized that if they want to capture customers’ hearts and purses and foster loyalty, they need to deliver video content of exceptional quality. However, the internet infrastructure is notoriously complex. Therefore, they need to find a way through all of the technologies – multiple clouds, content delivery networks, and edge computing architecture – to ensure seamless, error-free performance at all times.

However, the “forest” is becoming more and more confusing and busy every day. Cisco has predicted that by 2022, more IP traffic will travel across global networks than in the 32 years since the Internet started, with video accounting for up to 82 percent of the total. So the room is not only overflowing with technology, but also with content.

What about the multi-CDN strategy?

This emerging scenario means that regardless of whether they provide over-the-top media streaming (OTT) services over the Internet or platform-based live streaming, companies are actively looking for a solution to bring their customers closer to video and to do this, they have adopted multi-CDN strategies. This has enabled them to reach a global audience and has helped them eliminate the risks associated with individual sources of error that could threaten to take their services offline. However, congestion on the Internet and the performance of the CDNs themselves can cause latency problems. Given the direct, inverse relationship between the latency of video services and the revenue they generate, all businesses want to take measures to protect them against delays in data transmission.

Those who choose a multi-CDN approach with distributed cloud and edge network architecture significantly reduce latency by bringing content and processing closer to users. But now they’re looking for the best and easiest ways to automate content delivery to get the best possible performance.

One approach to optimizing CDN orchestration is to use application traffic management features and platforms that leverage user and network data and business logic. These solutions not only collect billions of data points on network conditions from CDNs, but also data from real users, load balancers and user-defined data sources. This can be used to create Internet traffic management policies that combine real-time data in the context of a company’s business needs. As a result, they can not only provide high quality video services, but also include traffic routing that balances the performance and cost of delivering those services while maximizing their technology investments.

Control through the video ecosystem

Spreading live video over the Internet is a complex undertaking, and the multitude of video players, streaming devices, CDN contract commitments, and regional licensing and compliance requirements require the smartest approach to managing video traffic. In this way, companies benefit from streaming optimization and support at the network level (DNS level), which ensures full compatibility with every player and every platform. Active routing decisions can then be accessed in addition to DNS lookups via the HTTP API, so companies can use CDN switching for live streaming sessions and active traffic control for non-DNS based applications. You also benefit from automatic detection of changing conditions on the Internet and geo-IP restrictions for content, and at the same time automate the provision of content in different regions while complying with local license restrictions.

Understand performance

Of course, all companies that specialize in the area understand that the competition is not just about streaming videos smoothly, but also of delivering the highest possible quality. For this reason, it is important that the tools they use include feedback about the customer experience. This should be based on real-time data on playback errors, start times, rebuffering and video quality. Only by collecting and analyzing these video performance metrics from end users and by monitoring real users (Real User Monitoring, RUM) and network data can they provide error-free video services at all times.

Crucial to the success of global streaming service companies is the balance between video delivery, cost management and compliance with contractual obligations. To survive in this emerging market, providers need to optimize solutions that help them understand usage, manage CDN commits, and create routes based on a combination of performance and cost. For example, you could call a rule that, if the performance of all CDNs is within 20 ms of each other, a route to the cheapest CDN is created. This enables the video traffic processes to be standardized and automated. Even with a multi-CDN strategy and the delivery of advanced telemetry to support real-time decision making, those companies are using advanced traffic control to deliver superior video streaming experiences to customers in the most economical way.

Mark Fieldhouse, General Manager EMEA, NS1

