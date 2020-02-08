NEWARK, Del. (AP) – Nate Darling scored 27 points, including the game-winning shot, 2 seconds ahead, and Delaware beat James Madison 80-78 on Saturday to win the sixth straight.

Ryan Allen’s free throw put Delaware 27-27 behind 78-76, but JMU’s Deshon Parker linked him to a layup. Darling hit a short jumper on the track the next time he owned the ball and Parker missed a layup on the summer.

Darling made 4 out of 9 3-pointers and all nine of his free throws.

Justyn Mutts scored 18 points and 14 rebounds and Kevin Anderson added 21 points for Delaware (18-7, 8-4 Colonial Athletic Association).

Parker scored 23 points and made five assists for the Dukes (9-15, 2-11). Matt Lewis scored 21 points with seven rebounds and Zach Jacobs 16 points from the bank.

The Fightin ‘Blue Hens make it 2-0 this season against the Dukes. Delaware defeated James Madison on January 9 by 80:76. Delaware will play Elon on Thursday. James Madison will meet Towson at home next Saturday.

