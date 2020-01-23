advertisement

Even if the name John Karlen does not appear in today’s television viewers, there are still a few generations who will surely remember him: Willie Loomis in the classic TV daily soap opera Dark Shadows and Harvey Lacey, the epitome of The Perfect Husband for the Cop Series Cagney & Lacey. Unfortunately, John died of heart failure on January 22nd at the age of 86.

John literally played an important role in turning Dark Shadows from a daily soap opera into a real phenomenon of pop culture, since he – or rather, his character, Willie – released the coffin that was supposed to serve the vampire as an eternal prison, Barnabas Collins ( Jonathan Frid), who unintentionally released him into the modern world and made him his servant. “You could say I started it all,” he told Closer Weekly with a laugh in a previously unpublished exclusive interview. “No Willie, No Barnabas.”

Showking / Roxy / Snc / Kobal / Shutterstock

At the time we were talking to John, he was in a good mood and listened to an oldies radio station that focused on music from the 40s, 50s, and 60s. “I just heard my favorite song, always, always, always,” he said. “Carly Simon sing “I get along very well without you.” There’s a great line to kidding the moon – just a great song. Let’s face it, you could change your whole day with a good song. “

Dan Curtis Productions

This led to a fascinating reflection: “Fortunately, I met Frank Sinatra and spent a week in his house while playing with Maureen O’Sullivan,” he said. “Her daughter, Mia FarrowAt that time he happened to be married to Mr. Sinatra. Eight months of marriage, but I got it right in the middle. When we came to Los Angeles to play the play – The Subject Was Roses, a three-character play – Chester Morris was my father. We got there and Mia Farrow picked us up at the airport. She said: “Where do you live?” And I said: “With this hotel” and she said: “No, no, no, you live in our house.” I was not only in her house, but also in Sinatra English: He was playing in the sands at the time, so he wasn’t there, she wasn’t there – she went back to Vegas after picking us up – and I was allowed to sleep in her bed in the master bedroom with pictures of Kennedys everywhere. Just an unimaginable thing. I’m from an Italian neighborhood in Brooklyn but I started calling my friends and telling them where I was. All of them told me i was full of st. “

He saw this situation as an advantage of the job, which got even better when Sinatra flew him to Vegas to see him perform. “Then I met him,” said John. “As nice as a man you’ll ever meet in your life. Just a great time.”

To learn more about our conversation with John Karlen, please scroll down.

