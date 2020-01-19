Dark Horse's new comic series will adapt Dan O'Bannon's original 'Alien' script

advertisement

Dark Horse Comics William Gibson’s unproduced screenplay for Alien 3 was turned into a comic book mini-series in 2018, and this year they are bringing Dan O’BannonIs an original version of Alien to life as a mini series with Alien: The Original Screenplay, THR reports!

Cristiano Seixas and Guilherme Balbi have adapted O’Bannon’s original script for the 5-series miniseries and offer what Dark Horse calls an “alternative series of events”.

In short, O’Bannon’s script for alien was rewritten by Walter Hill and David Giler after he signed a contract with their company Brandywine. One of the most notable things Hill and Giler added was the Android character Ash, not in O’Bannon’s script. The original screenplay for Alien doesn’t include the character of Ellen Ripley; The hero is called Martin Roby.

Alien: The original script is premiered April 22, 2020,

Take a look at the cover of issue 1 and take a look at the pages about THR.

