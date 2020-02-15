If there is anyone who is surprised by the idea that we are still roasting Terminator: Dark Fate, they either haven’t seen the movie or were one of the few to really enjoy it, since the story, in all honesty, is no longer tedious and somehow was lame to “wtf i just saw?” in a single film. It is very true that fans were thrilled to see this new episode and maybe even cheer for the new female lead role that looked like she could kick a serious ass, but when she listened to her lecture and found out that the “female empowerment “Within the film, there was little more than Mackenzie Davis instructed to behave like an arrogant fool who somehow didn’t know how long it had been put in to create a hard and terrifying clock that could only be done by exacerbated the fact that the film had to kill John Connor to bring this story into play. Seriously, John Connor had a few minutes at the start of the movie before he was knocked down to allow the new narrative to go away, which somehow destroyed Skynet’s idea and made way for Legion, which was also inefficient. if people could still fight it back. True, Sarah, John, and their companions’ actions in T2 likely led to Legion instead without anyone trying to revive Skynet, which ultimately turned out to be software, not an actual unit that could be shut down. You know what? The franchise remains as confused as before the decision to scrap Terminator 3 through Genisys, even if the return to the desired story should fix the problem.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CfdZCyOuqAI [/ embed]

Looking back at the defense put up for this film and its stars, it’s hard not to laugh, as some people believed that Mackenzie Davis’ hard performance actually made men feel emasculated, as they actually did a very hard, extended woman was that was much stronger, faster and more durable than many normal people. When it came to fighting a single Terminator, although it was still outdone and, like any other person, could be sliced ​​and diced at any time. It is very true that she fought a much tougher fight and could do serious damage, but the hype surrounding the character of Grace was not exactly as expected, as not only did she have to withdraw all the time, but also a serious design had flaws when considering that she could only fight at her elevated level until she needed food, water, or insulin to continue. This aspect of her character alone is something that limits her to a great extent, which could be considered positive for the story, since she is not the kind of character that can make her way through everything “overpowering”. Still, you can’t help but notice the big difference in attitude that Grace has given in history compared to the lack of attitude that Kyle Reese was given in the first film or even in Salvation. Has anyone else noticed their smug sense of superiority over others that was supposedly masked by their sense of duty? Some may call it by a different name, others may even say that it was a message to fans that the “future female” is still a very popular idea since the savior of humanity in Dark Fate is now a young woman instead of young man.

In any case, killing John Connor was a grave mistake, as it not only angered a large section of the fan base, but also made it clear that everything that had been done in the first two films could be negated as easily as that last three despite trying to explain that the story should have been like this. Yes, sure, Sarah Connor should have been granted an even stronger case of PTSD. The T-800 was always destined to become a curtain seller, and of course there should always be another savior who would not be called John Connor. The hell it was just a red herring to throw him for the first couple of films around To get people to think differently. To say that this was a frustrating move from James Cameron is really an understatement, since the best thing about the film was the newest terminator, the Rev-9, which, according to all reports, could have ended everyone’s life in the cast ‘Carl’ included, since it could not only be divided into two parts, but without a peculiarity in the programming of each terminator, which must be “pause before completion, increase dramatic effect”, the film would have ended faster and was much more decisive fashion , Do you think the Rev-9 would sit back and live a good life after the mission ended?