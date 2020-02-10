As the off-season approaches, Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn must decide whether he wants to pay for Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay by extending his contract or whether he wants to roll the dice as Slay sits down and then becomes a free agent after the 2020 season.

On Sunday, in an article published by Sports Illustrated, Logan Lamorandier determined that Slay was worth a 3-year extension worth between $ 15 and $ 16 million per season.

This contract would make Slay the highest paid CB per year in the NFL.

But, according to Slay, himself, this number will not be enough to maintain it in the long term.

In fact, Slay responded by simply tweeting, “You are all low lol.”

With the salary cap increasing each year, Slay deserves more than the $ 15-16 million proposed by Lamorandier.

Mans guess what? An NFL team will pay, the only question is who?

