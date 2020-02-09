While many rock and metal fans were thrilled when Mike Patton’s old metal crew Mr. Bungle announced their first live performances in 20 years, it was doubted that Danny DeVito was thrilled too. Lo and behold, the notorious actor appears to be a fan after attending one of the band’s last shows in Los Angeles – and apparently frontman Mike Patton gave some acting tips.

Images of Danny and the band were posted on members’ Instagram accounts – in this incarnation with Scott Ian from Anthrax and Dave Lombardo from Suicidal Tendencies. Lombardo wrote: “It was so great to see Danny Devito last night. One of the nicest guys I’ve ever met. Watching him give acting tips to our singer Mike Patton was a pleasure in itself. A true artist with an appreciation for many musical styles. “

Scott Ian wrote: “What an absolute legend a man has. Swipe to see Danny give Mike an acting lesson for the intro of our show. “

Mr. Bungle are currently in the middle of their US tour, playing their early demo “The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny” in full. Try to catch them on one of the following dates along with their insane opening squad:

February 10 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

February 11 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

February 13 – San Francisco, CA. – Warfield theater

Patton recalled the demo: “I remember writing riffs for this cassette in my parents’ garage without heat, so I played a one-string acoustic guitar in a sleeping bag for analog heat that pumped into a ghetto blaster has been . Thank goodness I had Trevor [Dunn, Bass] and Trey [Spruance, Guitarist] who helped me decode my lazy riffs into something understandable! ”

“Since Trevor hatched the idea of” The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny v.2 “a few years ago, Patton, Lombardo and I have come up with an idea for this egg,” added Trey Spruance. “Lombardo called me one day and asked me to do some guitar demos so he could learn the songs. He had the generous idea of ​​surprising the other boys that they were absolutely ready to play the melodies. It just happened that I was in Eureka at the time. “

