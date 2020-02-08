Danielle DustIs ex-husband Marty Caffrey has struck Melissa Gorgaand says she reaches for Danielle to get The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s attention!

Marty told All About The Tea in a new interview how he feels when former RHONJ star has supported Danielle Melissa.

After Melissa had earned herself, Danielle and Teresa GiudiceMarty said on the website: “Since the (RHONJ) actors have no plot lines, they have to call Danielle again in some form.” Melissa was even recently blamed for destroying Danielle and Teresa’s friendship. “

“It could be the highlight of the season for Melissa,” he growled.

Marty, who had a nasty breakup with Danielle but was recently in her corner, previously stated that other RHONJ stars owe Danielle their paychecks!

As Reality Tea reported for the first time last year, Danielle’s former husband Marty defended her and fueled rumors that the two were back together.

Marty agreed to a fan’s social media commentary on the importance of Danielle to reality television and replied to the remaining RHONJ stars: “They all owe their paychecks and careers to @danielle_staub if they really think about it. There is a reason for that Andy (Cohen) S first guest (on See what’s happening live) and Teresa doesn’t. “

Marty added, “Even today, everyone has to call Danielle all the time to be relevant when she’s not even there to stand up for herself. Does any of them have a story without her to this day?”

Danielle replied to her ex: “Oh thank you @marty_caffrey for speaking on my behalf. It really means a lot! “

RadarOnline.com reported exclusively how the former RHONJ star broke up with her husband Marty in 2018 after just two months of marriage.

Their separation was bitter and Danielle continued to get engaged Oliver Maier, but they ended it after the wild video by Franzose Maier before the wedding last year.

Now Marty has loyally told All About The Tea: “The existence of the show is based on everyone using Danielle’s life story and trying to translate it into their own story. When things get boring, they fall back on something about Danielle. Usually something regurgitated over and over again. “

Marty has claimed that nobody on RHONJ has a story “that anyone makes fun of. Except for Teresa, whose husband has to be deported. “