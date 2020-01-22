Daniel Johnston's 10 best songs ever

advertisement

If ever there was an artist who summed up the word “outsider”, it was the late, great singer / songwriter Daniel Johnston. Johnston made a name for himself in the early 1980s with a series of fake home recordings and had only become known before his death last year.

The singer died of a heart attack at the age of only 58, leaving behind a legacy of authentic and honest work that will live on in his name forever. The singer struggled throughout his life with mental and physical problems and especially with his bipolar disorder.

However, these setbacks did not prevent Johnston from pursuing a career in music, and the singer set out to arouse his own enthusiasm in the early 1980s when he became a local legend in Austin, Texas. The artist was known to distribute homemade tapes of his stripped and vulnerable work, an act typical of the man.

The artwork for one of Johnston’s tapes Hello, how are you? The Mercurial Writer would soon penetrate the mainstream media. Kurt Cobain, then the most famous man in the world, wore a T-shirt with the artwork and soon the name Johnston was on everyone’s lips. It soon became synonymous with the counterculture movement that exploded in Gen X in the early 1990s.

Johnston became a kind of figurehead for a group of artists, including Sonic Youth, Pearl Jam and of course Nirvana. He was their chosen leader, the ultimate crazy artist who finally broke through. It would allow Johnston to create in his own way for the rest of his life.

Johnston may have gone mainstream, but he would always be an outsider. Here are the 10 best Daniel Johnston songs ever written.

“Some things last a long time”

With the first clinking notes of Johnston’s piano, “Some Things Last A Long Time” from 1990 is one of Johnston’s most endangered works. Withdrawn and exposed, the artist carries his soul on this finely detailed piece.

“True Love Will Find You In The End” (1990)

This is Daniel Johnston’s signature. It sums up everything that made him legendary. A simple structure, a tenderly beating heart in the middle, enveloped in the splendor of authenticity. Listen to a reason below to maintain your hope for love: “True love will find you in the end. / This is a promise with a catch. / Only when you search can she find you. ”

“Devil Town” (1990)

In just over a minute, Daniel Johnston conveys more honest and moving feelings without a band or other instruments than most artists in their entire career can hope for. This is what made Johnston popular with so many hearts and minds.

“Mind Movies” (2009)

Much of Johnston’s later work did not exactly correspond to his artistic work. The singer’s lack of health and mental instability ensured that his transcendence was held back in the musical mainstream.

But in Is And Always Was 2009 he does everything right (with the help of Jason Falkner). Johnston shines for the last time on “Mind Movies”, heavily supported by a band and a glittering production.

“Free Life” (1994)

If you are known as an outsider artist, it can be assumed that you are not at the top of the charts. When listening to fun, it is incredible to us that “Life In Vain” never appeared on Billboard’s radar in 1994. It is a ballad of impotence that builds on Johnston’s creativity and is one of his most accessible works.

‘Speeding Motorcycle’ (1983)

After Johnston received eviction notice during his stay in Houston, the singer jumped on his moped and went to join a traveling carnival. Mentally fragile and without contact from his support network, he left many people worried. “It’s the saddest time in your life not knowing where your son is and he may need help,” said Johnston’s late mother Mabel in The Devil and Daniel Johnston.

This moped was the inspiration for “Speeding Motorcycle”, a circuit that Johnston recorded with Yo La Tengo a few years later.

“Story of an Artist” (1982)

Johnston was always happy to put his heart on the floor so you have a better view. The “story of an artist” is proof that one of his earliest recordings offers more than most in his career can provide.

An autobiographical prophecy, Johnston puts his inner problems in the shop window so that everyone can see on this song. In 1982, Johnston claimed to be the hidden gem that we had all been waiting for

“Walking The Cow” (1983)

In one of Johnston’s most emotionally charged songs, the singer thinks about the meaning of existence and the futility of trying to find it. “I really don’t know how I got here / I really don’t know why I’m staying here,” Johnston sings as the organ buzzes in the background.

The singer is said to have been inspired to write the song after seeing ice cream for Blue Bell Creameries. Some people find beauty in everything.

‘Worried Shoes’ (1983)

Another brutally simple and slimmed-down shot flames Daniel Johnston’s creative spirit very early on. Another window into Johnston’s mind offers a look at his pursuit of love and happiness.

“Casper the Friendly Ghost” (1983)

“Casper the Friendly Ghost” is probably one of Johnston’s best-known songs, thanks to its brutal appearance in the cult film Kids, one of the singer’s least accessible songs and takes Lo-Fi to a whole new level.

The song was recorded very early in Johnston’s career and shows how he mixes keys together as he takes over from his subversive twist in Casper’s story. In it, Johnston tells the story of a child who “smiled through his personal hell” until he died and found happiness because “everyone respects the dead”. It reflects the turmoil that Johnston has lived through most of his life.

