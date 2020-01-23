advertisement

To celebrate: “Hello, how are you? A mural of the late great Daniel Johnston was unveiled in Austin, Texas.

Daniel Johnston, one of the most influential artists of his generation, has a project called “Hi, How Are You?” Developed to promote mental health and stimulate conversation.

The artist, who died after a heart attack last year, was 58 years old and had to struggle publicly with his own mental health. In his name the project continues and the following day of mutual opening.

Every year on Johnston’s birthday, “Hello, how are you? This year was the first since his death that a mural for the singer was unveiled at the Austin Central Library.

The now permanent mural is similar to one drawn by Johnston himself elsewhere in the city and on one of his album covers.

Austin celebrates the third annual Hi, How Are You Day with the unveiling of a new Daniel Johnston mural in the Central Library.

The piece will be part of the permanent library collection on the fourth floor. https://t.co/7p4lPJFj60 pic.twitter.com/9KfA4QgniE

– KUT Austin (@KUT) January 22, 2020

Tom Gimbel, leader of the project “Hello, how are you?”, Hoped that people would take on the simple task of asking how someone is doing.

“And really serious,” he added. “Be honest when you ask these questions and inform each other and make sure that we do everything right when it comes to mental health. “

