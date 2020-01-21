Daniel Craig faces Rami Malek in the new James Bond film No Time to Die | EW.com

advertisement

Daniel Craig is mad as hell.

The actor wearing a tuxedo is shooting an elaborately choreographed action sequence for his fifth James Bond film, the Cary Joji Fukunaga director No time to die (from April 10th) in the famous British Pinewood Studios. This set-piece takes place in a hotel in Havana, where MI6 agent and Paloma (Ana de Armas), a CIA agent, fight against members of the secret and dark organization SPECTER. This October afternoon, Craig has to catch a gun that was blown up by an injured SPECTER henchman. Embrace the de Armas, who are also armed; pretend to shoot the gun; circle balletically with his costar; fake-fire the gun again; and finally break away from the actress so that her characters can find shelter behind two pillars. It all looks spectacularly difficult for a viewer, but it’s clear that the hardest part for Craig is catching the gun. The actor finally manages to snatch the gun out of the air, but then fiddles with it and ruins the shot. The famous face of the British crumbles into an expression of disgust and hot anger when he comes out of the shot.

“I’ve struggled too much about these things,” says 51-year-old Craig a few months later in New York on the day of his EW cover shoot. “And actually, the way to do it right is to relax. As soon as I relaxed, it was a pleasure. “

James Bond films are always very large and require great effort. Mega budget, stunt-filled productions that are routinely filmed in a variety of exotic locations and that have to compete with other action players as well as fans with the franchise’s previous contributions. But this 25th episode of the series – which Craig swears will be his last – was particularly short to relax for his creatives. Why all the stress? The project started with a completely different director and writer, while his star had to be operated on the set after a serious injury. This is also the first Bond film to be released since the advent of the # MeToo era. Author Ian Fleming’s feminine and not always PC-oriented character can be criticized for not keeping up with the times.

When EW Fukunaga suggests that it must have been like getting on a moving train and then immediately trying to drive it, the filmmaker is faced with an even more dangerous scenario. “It would be like jumping on the moving wheels of the train before the chassis was even there,” he says. “And you build the engine as it approaches the point where there is no turning back.”

There was a time when the biggest obstacle to the successful completion of his fifth James Bond film was Daniel Craig. Just before the 2015 release spook, he said Time out London that “If I did another Bond film, it would only be for the money.”

Suppose Craig doesn’t just appear in No time to die for the money – which, given the fact that Craig’s household hardly benefits, also the income of his movie star wife Rachel Weisz – what has changed his mind? “I ended the film with a broken leg,” says the actor, who underwent arthroscopic surgery after injuring his knee and shooting a fight scene spook Costar Dave Bautista. “I had to ask myself: was I physically able (another) or did I want to do another? Calling your wife “I broke my leg” is not pleasant. “

Eventually Craig decided that he was up to the physical challenge of another bond, encouraged by Barbara Broccoli, the franchise’s long-time producer. “He felt like he had done something at the end of the last film,” she explains. “I said to him,” I don’t think you have that, I think there is more to tell about the history of your bond. “Fortunately, he came to agree to that.”

On May 25, 2018, Broccoli and producer Michael G. Wilson announced that Craig would return to the series with Danny Boyle directing and a screenplay by John Hodge, who had previously worked with Boyle on several films, including Trainspotting, Boyle seemed to be a good choice given his commercial success and experience at the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics. This included a recorded segment with Craig’s Bond and the real Queen Elizabeth II. But in August this year, Craig, Broccoli and Wilson announced that Boyle had left the project because of “creative differences” The sunBoyle was not interested in Broccoli and Craig’s idea of ​​killing the actor version of Bond, although a later rumor said it was the director who wanted to put Craig’s version of 007 in the ground.

“It wasn’t something specific,” says Broccoli. “The film he wanted (and) we wanted to make was not the same film.” Craig is similarly diplomatic: “I am a big fan of Danny and would love to work with him. It didn’t work. It happens all the time in films. In a Bond film, it just becomes a huge event that blows up Boyle did not respond to EW’s request for comment, but said, “What we did was good. But it was obviously not what they wanted.”

Broccoli admits that she and Wilson have considered discontinuing production after Boyle’s departure. Instead, they met with Fukunaga, whose credits included 2015 Beasts without a nation and HBOs Real detective, and who was one of the filmmakers that producers considered before hiring Boyle. “Cary wasn’t originally available,” says Broccoli. “But it became available. He was very excited to join us and we continued. “

Fukunaga collaborated with experienced Bond screenwriters Neal Purvis and Robert Wade on a new script

as Scott Z. Burns (The Bourne Ultimatum). In spring 2019 fleabag Creator star Phoebe Waller-Bridge also contributed to the screenplay on Craig’s recommendation. the actor admired her writing Kill Eva, “She is the best writer”

he says. Earlier, Craig denied rumors that Waller-Bridge was only hired to flesh out the film’s female roles, and told a reporter about The Sunday Times that was “ridiculous.”

Rami Malek, who plays the villain of the film, Safin, confirms that Waller-Bridge had a significant impact on his character. “It had quite an impact on what I did,” says the Bohemian Rhapsody star, 38. “I would have long phone calls with her and give her the context that we were essentially looking for in the scenes, and she would get things done incredibly quickly. We know her as a very funny and funny writer, however she also has a knack for drama and excitement. “

In an interview with the BBC last November, Waller-Bridge said it hadn’t been hired to address Bond’s misogynistic attitudes because the producers “have already done it themselves.” “He has evolved the way men have evolved,” says the producer. “Daniel brought a lot of humanity into the role and into his relationships in the film. He has weaknesses. It is much more than the 21st century. “

This time, Bond will also have a real colleague in the form of a Double 0 agent named Nomi, played by Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel). “She is a wild, sensitive worker,” says 32-year-old Lynch of her character. Last July, traditional Bond fans’ blood pressure skyrocketed when the Daily mail reported that Lynch’s character would actually replace Bond as “007”. The “message” became a huge story, both for the joy and the annoyance of broccoli. “People write these theories without knowing it,” she says. “But we’re always happy that people are interested in what’s going on in our world.” Knife out) confirms that her character Paloma is not a woman in need either. “She is definitely a strong woman,” says the 31-year-old actress.

The 25th Bond film was originally scheduled to be released in fall 2019, but the change of directors caused producers to postpone the release date to February 2020 and then April. Fukunaga was under pressure when the script was not yet ready and the start of production was imminent. Still, the director had no intention of speeding things up. “Cary is more of a screenwriter than Danny and is very keen to make sure every word is spelled correctly,” says production designer Mark Tildesley, who was originally hired by Boyle. “It took much longer than we imagined.” Fukunaga: “Hurry makes waste. There are a lot of people around us that put pressure on us to go fast, but we have to do it right. “

The revised plot reintroduced the British spy some time later after it left the spy world at the end of the year spook to start a new life with the French psychologist Madeleine Swann from Léa Seydoux. in the No time to dieBond is retired and lives in Jamaica, but, as Broccoli suggests, he no longer sways with his former lover. “He decided to move out with her and try to live a normal life,” says the producer. “And of course we blow this hole completely through at the beginning. He starts a romantic journey with Madeleine and then believes that she has betrayed her. “Seydoux, 35:” S – happened! Everything falls apart. “

Bond is lured back into the spy game by his old CIA friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) who asks him to help rescue a kidnapped scientist (David Dencik from London) On top of the lake). This leads Bond to Cuba and the trail of Malek’s mysterious Safin. “He’s really a mean old thing,” says the bad guy Broccoli. Safin also appears to have facial scars in the film’s trailer. “Let’s just say that there are some immense challenges in his life,” says Malek. In addition to Bond, Swann and Leiter, Ralph Fiennes’ M, Naomie Harris’ Moneypenny, Ben Whishaws Q, Rory Kinnears Tanner and Christoph Waltz ‘SPECTER boss Ernst Stavro Blofeld, whose life Bond had spared at the end of the year. “Blofeld is in Belmarsh Prison,” says Broccoli. “(But) he actually communicates with the SPECTER agents.”

Record on No time to die Finally started in Jamaica in late April 2019. The island has a special resonance for the 007 franchise: here the bond author Ian Fleming began to write novels about the super spy on his property Goldeneye and parts of both Dr. and live and Let Die were filmed on the island. But Fukunaga’s train threatened to fall off the track when Craig was injured while filming. “I ran across a floating dock and it was wet and I slipped and I fell over and my ankle exploded,” Craig says. “Unfortunately, I was in the same situation before and know the feeling of a tendon rupture. I just said:” Oh, f … “

Craig’s injury required both surgery and restructuring of the shooting schedule for the actor to recover. “I have a great surgeon in London who said,” (Get an operation) and you’ll be up and running in 10 weeks. “You know, 10 weeks is sometimes the length of a film shoot. Not in a Bond film. It’s just a small part of it. So I said,” Okay, let’s do it. “In two weeks I was back at work and in ten weeks I was like an idiot again. “

Last December in New York, almost two months later No time to die wrapped up, Barbara Broccoli is a much more relaxed figure than the wild-haired producer EW in Pinewood. Of course, she and Wilson will soon have to think seriously about who will replace Craig as James Bond. The producer is happy to postpone the task for the time being. “We still have a lot of work to do to get this film done, so we really focus on it,” she says. “I deny, to be honest, Daniel. I can’t really face that right now.”

Read more about it No time to dieGet the new edition of Entertainment Weekly from Friday or buy it right here. Don’t forget to subscribe to more exclusive interviews and photos only in EW.

