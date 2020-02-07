Advertisement

Daniel Weber

Daniel C. Weber, 76, died peacefully on February 3, 2020. Dan was surrounded by his wife and 5 children.

Known for creating and building AMAC, the Association of Mature American Citizens, Dan was primarily his childhood beloved husband, Judith, 57, loving father of New Mexico’s Andrea Rogers (Edward), Deborah Wilson (James ). from Pennsylvania, Daniel (Janel) from Sayville, Rebecca (David Kane) from Blue Point and David from Sayville, his grandchildren, Carl, Angela, Rachel, Lea, Rebecca, Edan, James, Evan, Justine, Kaitlin, Lauren, Daniel, James, Jacob, Julia, Liam and Madeline as well as his great-grandchildren Mason, McKenna, Joshua, Delaney, Gavin, Piper, Reece, Rooney, Bentley and Sadie.

Dan was born in Brooklyn, grew up in Bellmore, and graduated from Mepham High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam.

As CEO of AMAC, he led efforts to reduce health costs and financially stabilize social security for future generations. Dan’s determination to protect this achievement prompted him to create the Social Security Guarantee, a plan that envisages the greatest structural changes required for reform.

AMAC was founded in 2007 and today has more than 2 million members. His love for God and the vision of a better America motivated him to work for seniors who deserve strong representation. This led to the formation of AMAC Action to preserve our constitutional freedoms and values.

As a true American patriot, Dan’s vision and attitude to get things done paved the way for the introduction of HR 856, the Physician Pro Bono Care Act. a bill designed to improve access for poor families and individuals to quality medical care while reducing Medicaid spending.

Dan’s wise and constant commitment to helping others also led to the establishment of the AMAC Foundation, whose mission is to educate and enrich the lives of American seniors. For his family and for those who knew him, Dan’s greatest ambition was perhaps his love for God. As a humble man who touched the lives of everyone he met, Dan can remember one of his favorite quotes from the Assisi prayer: “Lord, make me an instrument of your peace” and the saying: “Let yourself be someone else Praise people and not your own mouth; a stranger and not your own lips ”(Proverbs 27: 2)

Friends and relatives will meet on Friday, February 14, at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. for a commemorative tour. at Raynor & D’Andrea Funeral Home in West Sayville. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 15th at 11:15 a.m. at St. Lawrence RC Church in Sayville.

Instead of flowers, remembrance contributions can be made to the AMAC Foundation, 312 Teague Trail, Lady Lake, Florida, 32159 in memory of Mr. Weber. The AMAC Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit that enriches the lives of seniors in America and all donations are tax deductible.

