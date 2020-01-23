Daniel Bard - Villages-News.com

advertisement

Villager Daniel Pries Bard was born in Milwaukee on January 18, 2020. Exactly 79 years later, the diagnosis of metastatic prostate cancer was confirmed in the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

Ironically, Dan has helped many men (and women) through this experience as an intermediary for The Villages Prostate Cancer Education and Support Group.

Daniel Bard

Dan’s career was in sales / marketing at The Pillsbury Company, Minneapolis.

He is survived by Mrs. Sally, four children, John, Mrs. Pam and daughters, Amela and Amanda; Patrick and son Corey; Barbra Stabno, husband Tim and daughters, Macey and Nicolette; Nathan, wife Katie and sons, Rocky and Levy; and four extraordinary great-grandchildren.

The funeral will take place at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims.

A celebration of life is planned for a later date.

Thank you for the many family members and friends who prayed and supported him on his difficult journey.

