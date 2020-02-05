Advertisement

Many years after retiring from professional football, he was one of the best players in Nigeria Daniel Omokachi was appointed Nigerian football ambassador.

With his new position, Amokachi will support the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development in looking for talent, taking part in processes to revitalize the country’s football development and promoting young athletes.

Daniel Amokachi’s new appointment was announced by the President’s Senior Special Assistant for Media and Public Relations. Garba ShehuChannels reports.

Amokachi was a member of the Super Eagles team that won the 1994 African Nations Cup in Tunisia and won the gold medal at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta.

In addition to his football successes in Europe, particularly in England, where he won the FA Cup with Everton in 1995, Amokachi headed Nasarawa United and Enyimba Football Club of Aba after his resignation.

Photo credit: @ Danielamokachi

