Danica Patrick takes effect to support Boyfriend Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

While the result in San Francisco wasn’t what Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers would have liked, the couple’s support and dedication became apparent before the game. Just a day after the NASCAR star dived into the snow to make some Green Bay angels, Patrick and her crew showed a remarkable feat for the NFC championship in San Francisco.

To kick off the game day, she wrote a post on her Instagram story with Rodgers in the scrum and the word “Ready” below. Patrick later dropped a shot from outside the stadium while her comrades were ready to enter the stands to assist Rodgers and the Packers.

“Go Pack Goooo!” Patrick overwritten the photo in her Instagram story.

It was much happier moments that continued in a post shared in their main feed that showed the entire crew at the event before kick-off. Patrick didn’t have to use words to determine this title, but chose a series of green and yellow hearts.

Rodgers and Patrick have been an article since January 2018, which was confirmed in an interview with the Associated Press.

“Yes, Aaron and I are dating,” she said to the sales outlet. “Now I’m probably going to cheer on the whole team. Take out the word ‘probably’. Now I’m going to cheer on the whole team.”

Just don’t expect them to go down the hall soon. At least not as part of a structured plan.

“It’s one of those things,” Patrick said on Jenny McCarthy’s radio show. “You cannot bind yourself to something that happens in a certain way. If you really want something to happen, you have the same energy to be afraid that it won’t happen. You just have to let it go and say it : ‘Well, am I having fun today? Yup. Then life is good.’ “

The couple already bought a house in Malibu in November, which means things can get pretty serious despite the lack of wedding plans. Fans just have to see how the couple are doing, especially now that Rodger’s season is over.

