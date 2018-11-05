advertisement

The only women left are model Alexis Ren and actress Evanna Lynch. In addition, there are the six men: the former NFL star DeMarcus Ware, the country radio host Bobby Bones, the alum Joe Amabile from “The Bachelorette” and the actors Milo Manheim, Juan Pablo Di Pace and John Schneider.

So what’s up? And will the series continue on Monday evening?

It is the only time in the history of the show that five participants of the same gender went home first. Usually the breakdown is much more even at the start of the competition. The closest comparison was season 23 in 2016, when the first four dancers to leave were men: Jake T. Austin, Rick Perry, Babyface and Vanilla Ice.

This season, viewers have noticed the imbalance:

Seriously? What’s up with all women leaving #DWTS this season? No male stars have left. Not sure what happens … @DancingABC

– Catherine Medlin (@ CEMedlin87), October 30, 2018

So … are we going to eliminate ALL women from mediocre men? America 2018 has come to the ballroom! #dwts

– Kay ‘Frizzy Haired, 4 Eyes, Dork’ (@KayandLu) October 30, 2018

So are we just throwing all women in the trash this season, while there are at least two men who actually belong there? Cool. Thank you very much. #DWTS

– Jennifer (@Jen_naaay), October 30, 2018

DWTS is about to lose a lot of viewers and ratings unless a single woman makes it to the finals …

– Team RenTen💃🏻 (@TeamRenTen) October 30, 2018

It is particularly noteworthy because some of the dancers, as the judges’ scores show, were technically more accomplished. Amabile was rated the worst every week, except last Monday, when Schneider posted the lowest. The biggest outcry was after the departure of Tinashe, a talented dancer who received consistently good scores from the judges.

As you may know, DWTS eliminations are a mix of judge scores and audience votes. And the latter is critical.

This is certainly the case with Amabile, a Chicago grocer who appeared on “The Bachelorette” this summer. Becca Kufrin sent him home the first night, but his attractive looks and the charm of the Midwest made him an internet sensation known as “Grocery Store Joe”. The audience also found him very popular with “Bachelor in Paradise” “Bachelor” franchise fans who vote for Amabile when he is by far the weakest dancer.

While Bachelor Nation may set fire to the DWTS phone lines, the show is aimed at older viewers – which could explain the voices for Schneider, one of the stars of the 1980s comedy The Dukes of Hazzard. has the big fandom of the Dallas Cowboys. And athletes, especially soccer players, are known to go pretty far on this show.

Bones was also regularly ranked in the middle or at the bottom of the scoreboard. But he hosts a radio show that is broadcast to millions of people every day and has a legion of extremely loyal fans. He could also easily win the most improved dancer award, and the show always loves an outsider.

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight”, Bones called it “crap” that so far only women had been eliminated, and his dance partner Sharna Burgess agreed: “I don’t think it’s fair, absolutely.”

“I don’t understand how that happened,” said Burgess. “It’s a huge coincidence that all women went home.”

Coincidence or not, there is no doubt that producers hope the series will end soon. As GoldDerby wrote, the show drives the rumors of “Showmance” between Ren and her dance partner Alan Bersten – a time-honored tradition when producers want to arouse interest in a particular couple. Lynch now has a large following from her time in the Harry Potter franchise and gained momentum last week with an almost perfect result.

Although Di Pace and Manheim, two of the strongest dancers, have an excellent chance of reaching the final, many fans hope that at least one woman will be in the last three. Out of 27 seasons, there was only one in which the finalists were all male: Season 3 in 2006 with Emmitt Smith, Mario Lopez and Joey Lawrence.

However, there has already been a purely female final twice: in season 15, 2012 with Melissa Rycroft, Shawn Johnson and Kelly Monaco; and season 18 in 2014 with Meryl Davis, Amy Purdy and Candace Cameron Bure.

