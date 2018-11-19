advertisement

My friend and I discussed how far he could make it on the show. Depending on what you saw online, it was in the penultimate or second to last place due to its chances of winning. Bones, a popular but occasionally polarizing personality, has also talked about how it can take a while for people to warm up to him. But when they do, they often become loyal listeners.

“If he does it after the first few weeks,” I said, “he could REALLY do it well.”

Admittedly, i am something like a “DWTS” forecasting expert. And my forecast came true: On Monday, Bones, actress “Harry Potter” Evanna Lynch, model Alexis Ren and Disney star Milo Manheim will compete in the season finale.

advertisement

Bones, who never shy away from critics, has recently retweeted upset news from viewers who don’t think he’ll make it to the finals after sending more tech-savvy dancers home. He and his dance partner Sharna Burgess had the lowest score of the six couples in the semifinals. But his reaction to the criticism: “Never let people’s ideas determine your success … let’s shock the world” – underlines why he has gone so far in competition. “DWTS” results based based on a combination of judges ‘scores and viewers’ votes, and Bones is particularly good at getting his fan base going when he’s considered an outsider.

The underdog theme has been widespread since the season premiere in September, when Bones revealed in his introductory video that he had no dance experience. “I am dealing with something that is brand new to me. There is a possibility that I will make a fool of myself,” he said.

After he and Burgess played a frenetic jive in the first episode, he was overjoyed. He enthusiastically pumped his fists into the air and went crazy on the dance floor, running and jumping until he slipped and fell.

When the judges stopped laughing, they criticized: Bruno Tonioli went “exquisitely insane” while Carrie Ann Inaba said: “They are a little rough on the edges, but something about it was incredible.” the hardest sale, admired how Bones “attacked” the dance.

For the next eight weeks, the feedback remained essentially the same. Although the judges pointed to many of Bones’ mistakes, they kept coming back to the fact that the audience loved him because he was so entertaining to watch and his exuberance was contagious. So although he never scored more than 8, it never seemed to matter.

“Yes, okay, there was no technique,” Inaba admitted after he and Burgess performed a particularly wild cha-cha. “Bobby Bones, the world is a better place because you are there. You just bring so much joy because you are so authentic.”

Bones often mentioned his upbringing in Mountain Pine, Ark., A city of 700 residents. During the “Most Memorable Year” themed evening, he spoke about growing up in poverty, the importance of his high school diploma and how far he had come since then.

“I just want people who don’t come from many to know they’re not alone,” he said tearfully. “That’s what I’m about. I can’t believe I’m on this show. I’m from a tiny town. I just want people out there to see that they can if I can.”

His scores were often at the lower end of the rankings, so that his fans showed up in droves and voted as often as they could. This is another reason why Bones has such an intense fan base on his radio show: He gives the audience the feeling of being in the same team as him and working towards the same goal. In last week’s DWTS, every celebrity had to dedicate their dance to someone special. Bones dedicated his salsa dance to his followers.

“I don’t call my people my fans because they are my friends,” he said. “It is a very open, authentic line of communication that I try to maintain with them.”

As a result, fans have fueled his run to the finals. One by one, other dancers went home: comedian Nikki Glaser, Paralympic skier Danelle Umstead, actress Nancy McKeon, R&B singer Tinashe, Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton, former NFL player DeMarcus Ware, Reality- Star Joe Amabile and actors John Schneider and Juan Pablo Di Tempo.

It is unclear whether Bones can prevail as the winner of the Mirrorball trophy – the judges seem a bit perplexed that he has made it this far. But during that time he even managed to convince Goodman with his antics, for example when he was wearing a T-shirt with Goodman’s face.

“Bobby isn’t the best dancer technically, but he has charisma,” said Goodman.

Later, during his criticism, he repeated a similar feeling: “For entertainment, if you come out and sell it, you’re my husband, Bobby.”

advertisement