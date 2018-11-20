advertisement

Was this the biggest surprise in the 13-year history of “Dancing With the Stars”? While there have been shocking results (remember Donny Osmond on Mýa or Donald Driver on Katherine Jenkins?), The point difference between Bones and the other finalists – and the skill – was great. Bone’s win caused a stir online when enthusiastic messages from country music stars and his fans arrived. , , while others were less than happy with the results.

Bones, who had no previous dance experience on the show, earned more than an 8 from any judge to the final when they each gave him a perfect 10 for his final performance. His partner Sharna Burgess choreographed a freestyle dance for “The Greatest Show” from the soundtrack “The Greatest Showman”. Because as she explained: “For me you are the greatest showman.”

“Well, thanks, I think,” said Bones.

“It’s a huge compliment!” Burgess told him. “Nobody can entertain better than you and I enjoyed watching the whole season so much.”

The judges repeated Burgess’ statements almost every episode, praising his infectious energy over his technical ability. Bones worked tirelessly to improve over the 10 weeks, but even if he made mistakes, it always looked like he had the time of his life on the dance floor.

After the “Greatest Show” dance – a wild number that included dental floss and a relapse on Bones’ signature move – judge Bruno Tonioli called it “the perfect freestyle for a free spirit”. Carrie Ann Inaba started to list criticisms before declaring: it doesn’t matter. This is the moment when everyone can shine. You shone so brightly, Bobby Bones. ‘

Len Goodman, the toughest judge, summed up: “Bobby, you weren’t always the judge champion. But you have always been 100 percent human champion. And I’ll tell you tonight that you’ve become my champion. “

In fact, Bones was a fan favorite. He often talked about his tough upbringing in rural Arkansas and pretended to be lucky enough to even be part of the show. And as a syndicated country radio host that’s broadcast to millions of listeners every morning, he has a dedicated fan base that is particularly enthusiastic when he is considered an outsider.

“Underdogs unite,” Bones wrote on Instagram last week. “Who would have thought that someone without dance experience or a trained professional athlete would make it this far. , , , Thank you for being able to represent ordinary people. I will try to win it over for you. The people. My people. “

Given that DWTS results are a combination of scores and audience votes, Bones’ loyal fandom has prevailed. That of course meant that some viewers were still unhappy. Simply scroll through the responses to the DWTS account tweet congratulating Bones. Many fans felt that Manheim, which Inaba described as “the one to beat”, was wrongly ignored. (After the final, ABC confirmed that Manheim ended up in second place, followed by Lynch and Ren.)

Bones, aware of the fact that he is a polarizing figure, has repeated negative comments in the past few days. That only served to inspire his fans. As Bones said at the start of the season, “Hopefully the people watching at home will feel part of our team.”

It seems that this has come true. Host Tom Bergeron reminded him at the end of the show when Bones and Burgess received the Mirror Ball Trophy. Bones seemed to be in shock and he instantly cried.

“In very true words, you are the people’s master, my friend,” said Bergeron. “What do you have to say?”

Bones expressed his thanks: “Many thanks to the people.”

