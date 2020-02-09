She always looks sensational and Holly Willoughby had viewers speaking with her outfit at today’s Dancing On Ice.

Holly channeled Hollywood glamor in a black dress with a see-through front and fringe details.

The TV favorite gave the dress a red lipstick when she again presented tasks at DOI alongside her co-star Phillip Schofield.

“Holly’s cleavage is getting more dramatic,” said fashion journalist Hilary Alexander of the look.

“Old school glamor. Nobody can do it better. Sensational,” said another viewer.

Another said, “Holly looks beautiful.”

It was a big week for the presenting duo after Phil came out gay on This Morning, which they also present together.

Holly interviewed her friend on the couch after reading a testimony from the married father of two children.

Dancing On Ice addressed Phil’s news with an announcement at the beginning.

The show had a few words from judge Ashley Banjo.

“It was a big, big week,” he said.

“You have always been an absolute legend and never longer than this week, my friend.”

The judges and the audience applauded Ashley’s warm words.

Phillip was applauded

(Image: ITV)

Oldham television presenter Phillip wiped the tribute laughing and said, “It’s not about me,” before the action shifted back onto the ice rink.

Phil, who was sitting on the sofa, told Holly that now was the time to get out.

Continue reading

Related articles

“You know that bothered me a long time ago,” he said. “Everyone does these things at their own time. There is no question that this has been consuming my head lately and has become a problem in my head.

“So I got on the stage where I thought we sit here every day and I’m there and an amazing brave person sits here and I sit there thinking you are so brave and I thought I had to be that person.

“You have to be honest with yourself and I knew I wasn’t and I didn’t like myself because I wasn’t honest. When is the right time?” As a family, it was the right time. “

Phillip said there were “no secrets” between him and his wife Stephanie Lowe.

He said: “I made this decision, which is essential for me and for my head, and that is mainly the reason why I did this.

“Of course I am very aware that Steph and the girls are at home and see that. We are all together and they have supported us until this moment. “