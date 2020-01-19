Dancing On Ice Mystery: Caprice and Hamish go their separate ways

advertisement

Dancing On Ice was full of secrets when the candidate Caprice Bourret “separated” from her skating partner Hamish Gaman.

It is currently unclear whether American model Caprice will be on the show again or why she will no longer compete with professional skater Hamish in the celebrity skating competition.

In a show, the first moderators Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield announced that the skating duo had split up and that Caprice would not skate on the Sunday evening show, even though Hamish went on the ice for the opening group number.

They announced: “Unfortunately Caprice and Hamish have split up and will not be skating this week.

Mood and Hamish in the Christmas special

“As you saw in our opening number, Hamish remains an important part of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice on the ice again next week.”

Viewers searched for answers on Twitter, saying the separation of paths would distract them from the rest of the show.

“Are you going to tell us what happened to Caprice and Hamish?” someone asked.

Caprice Bourret during the photo session Dancing On Ice 2019

“Cmon spills the tea !!” cried another.

“I would make a kind of comment because it distracts people from watching the show. We’re all fixated on Twitter! I didn’t even see the first skate!”

“I’m sorry, but what an explanation that was regarding Caprice and Hamish … nobody who’s googling too busy now,” grumbled another.

