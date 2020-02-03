Advertisement

Take your chance to WIN tickets to Zata Omms Eden Planted from February 5th to 8th at 8:00 p.m. at the Harbourfront Center Theater and tickets for Propeller Dance’s Spasticus / Flesh & Spokes from March 13th to 14th at 7:30 p.m. can be seen in the Fleck Dance Theater.

Zata Omms Eden planted

William Yong brings his unique approach to dancing in Eden Planted to reverse humanity’s fall and restore the Garden of Eden in an era of technology. Firmly rooted in the original movement and new media, this highly anticipated creation is both an exercise in futurology and an anthropology of the mutants.

propeller dance

Propeller Dance, Canada’s leading ensemble for contemporary integrated dance, celebrates artists with different bodies and minds. Meat & Spokes and Spasticus question perceived ideas, open hearts and celebrate our differences.

Funded by: DanceWorks

The competition ends on February 7th

