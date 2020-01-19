advertisement

The problem in paradise could have literally accumulated just a month before the news of an alleged split between Dancing With the Stars, Julianne Hough, and former NHL player Brooks Laich. Sources close to the couple said that Hough and Laich set off on a romantic couple outing just days before speculation arose that the two were supposed to be taking a break from each other. Psychotherapists and sociologists who may point to problems in their marriage have extensively researched how couple withdrawals can help to renew and strengthen a relationship.

According to Weekly sources, the ballroom dancer and former Los Angeles Kings player met Hough’s brother Derek Hough and girlfriend Hayley Erbert at the Nobu Hotel Los Cabos in Mexico last November for an exciting couple retreat. Dancing With the Stars Alaun, Brooke Burke and their friend Scott Rigsby also joined the couple, who joined the couple on the trip.

All three couples, per insider, were satisfied when they lay in the sun and sipped refreshing margaritas near their private cabanas. It later became known that the group of friends had also met Mario Lopez and his wife Courtney as well as model Erika Christensen and actress Dania Ramirez for dinner in the famous Nobu restaurant.

Earlier this month, fans of the couple worried after former American judge Got Talent was spotted without their wedding ring at NBC with Carson Daly on December 31, followed by photos and videos on Instagram with a bare finger. The discovery of eagle-eye fans was then followed when her husband, who was almost three years old, spread an emotional message about a “new chapter” in his life.

Spawning sparked speculation when he posted his 2020 resolutions in a long Instagram post, revealing how he wanted to learn more about “intimacy and [his] sexuality.”

“I always work to become a better man, a better version of me, and it always starts with a vision of who that person is,” wrote Laich. “Knowing where I am and where I want to go is equally important.”

While nothing is confirmed for sure and the two were spotted in tow last month along with their wedding accessories, one source told Weekly that the couple “had been to different work locations so they were unable to spend as much Time together in the past few months. “

In the meantime, sources report to PEOPLE that Hough’s personal development has changed her priorities since it was first knotted in 2017, now that she wants to become a “new age, a free spirit, a guru without limits” and “lives her life like this.” from ‘no limits, no rules’ mantra – one that is said not to fluctuate with the wife.

“It’s still complicated because she loves Brooks and will always do it. She just thinks she’s a different person than when she married him,” said the source. “She has experienced a total awakening and a total transformation and it continues and she is unable or interested in returning to what she was.”

According to the source, Hough has made “real and profound changes” and “is now spreading its wings and no one, Brooks or anyone else, can really tie them in at this point.”

Photo credit: Getty Images

—–

