Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller will be back on TV on Monday to talk about the results of a recent cosmetic operation she was doing. In two The Doctors Preview clips released by PEOPLE on Friday, she showed the results of her facelights and necklifts. The 53-year-old reality TV star admitted that she was “afraid” of the procedure, but is happy with the result.

The doctors’ cameras initially followed Miller to her plastic surgeon Dr. Payman Simoni in Los Angeles.

“I’m scared! I just don’t like needles,” she said. “I’m just freaking out with the pen.”

Simoni is then shown how he does a liposuction on Miller’s neck, “making tiny cuts around his ears to get access to fat and muscles on the face,” he explained.

In another clip, Miller and Simoni show the results to hosts Travis Stock and Andrew Ordon.

“Are you happy?” Asked Storch Miller. “You look beautiful!”

Miller thanked him, but added that she was “horrified” by the footage of her operation.

“Everyone keeps telling me how great I look,” said Miller. “I didn’t think I looked so bad!”

“The point is that you are still,” Ordon said to her. “You look like yourself, and that’s the key – that the results are very natural.”

Miller came back with a very important question for Simoni.

“Everyone says’ Oh my god, you look so young, you look so fresh, you look so, you look like this,” Miller said. “So how long does it take? How much time do I have before it starts to fall ?!”

Miller was last seen at The Doctors in September 2019, when she left for the first time in months. In April 2019, she was diagnosed with Burkitt’s lymphoma for bankruptcy fraud in prison. She was released early for treatment and successfully operated on. Since then she has focused on physiotherapy. In the September episode, Miller’s oncologist Lawrence Piro said that her tumor was quickly removed, and since her spine was relatively stable, she had a good chance of regaining her walking ability.

“I think the most important ingredient for her recovery and what will determine her future opportunities is her own ability to work in rehab,” said Piro at the time.

Piro said Miller had to undergo knee surgery three weeks before the interview “so that it no longer hinders standing, carrying weight and walking.”

In May, Miller told ABC News that the time in prison was “kidding” and “absolutely stupid,” but “for every mistake I made, I just had to come back harder.”

“Wouldn’t it have been better to teach underprivileged children to dance, or I just mean work, you know, I’m fine, whatever,” Miller said at the time. “It’s absolutely stupid, the whole thing.”

Miller said she felt guards treated her differently because of her celebrity status. She claimed that a female prison guard was even tired of taking off her eyelashes even though she wasn’t wearing extensions, and “shouted at me”.

“I firmly believe that the whole world is a stage and we are just the players,” she told ABC News late. “So I think that was all fate. It was supposed to happen this way and it did. And I’m just following the script.”

Photo credit: Getty Images