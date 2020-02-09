HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – The UFC 247 media day was full of superstars, but none was bigger than UFC light heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones.

Maybe his boss Dana White was taller than him.

White is very happy with the reception the UFC is receiving in Houston.

“We broke the record for the biggest goal ever at the Toyota Center this weekend,” said White. “For the people who show up for the first time, it’s the biggest live sporting event you’ll ever see.”

What was once considered a niche sport has become the finest sport pop culture. “I say it every year, but every year we take it to a different level,” says White. “This year we’re going to France to do our first fight in Paris.”

As for the athletes, the UFC has seen their share of Houston fighters. “Houston is actually a great fighting city. It’s a great sports city and they love to fight.”

