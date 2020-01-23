Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber's “10,000 hours” are also the top four country charts

advertisement

Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber’s country pop crossover single “10,000 Hours” will soon be running out of steam as the song topped the four country charts this week.

According to Billboard, “10,000 Hours” rose 2-1 to first place in the Billboard Country Airplay table in week 16 of the song. In the week of January 19, the hit grew 3% with a total audience of 36.5 million viewers.

After topping Billboard’s Country Airplay charts this week, “10,000 Hours” is the sixth song in chart history to dominate all four Billboard country charts. With “10,000 hours” topping the country airplay table, the title also features Billboard’s Hot Country Songs Table, Country Streaming Songs Table, and Country Digital Song Sales Table.

advertisement

The other songs that topped all four charts at once are: Luke Combs’ “Beautiful Crazy”, Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Back Road”, Keith Urban’s “Blue Ain’t Your Color”, Jason Aldean’s “Burnin” “It Down “and Luke Bryan’s” Play It Again “.

Dan + Shay is also the first duo to achieve this special chart achievement. Prior to Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line was the country music duo that came closest to all four charts. Her song “Meant to Be” with pop singer Bebe Rexha topped all country charts except for Country Digital Song Sales on the chart on April 28, 2018.

After learning that “10,000 hours” had exceeded all four charts at the same time, Dan Smyers gave Billboard the message: “When I got the message that” 10,000 hours “was No. 1 on all four charts at the same time, I really thought blown.

“We know that it takes the support of many people to align the stars, and we are incredibly grateful for every detail.”

Bieber becomes the latest pop singer to top the Country Airplay charts. Rexha had previously done this at Florida Georgia Line. Backstreet Boys also topped the Florida Georgia Line list for their song “God, Your Mama, And Me”. P! Ink also shot up with her duet “Setting the World on Fire” with Kenny Chesney.

WATCH: Dan + Shay explain how Justin Bieber found their new song

See the 10 hottest country men:

advertisement