Dan + Shay join the All-Star Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest lineup

Country music duo Dan + Shay is the latest act added to the 2020 Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest lineup. The Music Fest was announced in a tweet:

The three-day event, which begins on January 31, takes place at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on the water and comprises several acts that cover a range of genres and make up a who’s who of the music industry.

Dan + Shay will perform on Saturday, February 1st, the night before the big game on February 2nd – the teams have yet to be decided. The duo “Speechless” will share the bill with pop rock band Maroon 5, who played the Super Bowl halftime show in 2019, along with rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi from hip-hop group Outkast.

Snoop Dogg and rock icons Guns N ‘Roses will also be on stage the day before Dan + Shay’s appearance, according to the official Music Fest website.

Dan + Shay’s appearance at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest will conclude an extremely busy week for the duo. On January 26th, they will go to the biggest night of music, the Grammy Awards, where they will be nominated for two Grammys: Best Country Song and Best Country Duo / Group Performance. Both of the duo’s nominations are for their crossover single “Speechless”.

