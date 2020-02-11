In 2019, the Detroit lions finished the season 3-12-1, earning him the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Generally, when a team finishes with the third NFL record, it means that it is far from being one of the best teams in its conference.

Well, the former Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky believes the Lions are just two “very good” players, far from a team that can win in every game.

Of Detroit Free Press:

“You’re probably two very good players away, okay, let’s talk about being one of the best teams in the conference,” said Orlovsky during a radio line chat at Super Bowl LIV last month. “I think they got a lot of bad breaks last year, just to keep it real. So if they stay healthy, they are two good moments from the conversation of a good, good football team. A good and solid football team, you can win in every game. “

Orlovsky raises a big point. The Lions absolutely took a lot of bad breaks in 2019, including the loss of Matthew Stafford for the last eight games of the season (all losses).

Nation, do you agree with Orlovsky that the Lions are just two very good players, far from a solid football team, you can win in every game? “

–Quotes courtesy of Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press– LINK

