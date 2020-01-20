advertisement

Today, the industry standard for popular radio songs is made by programmers – not songwriters – who make loops, grooves and sound beds, and then bring in top liners to create lyrics and vocal melody. Dan Call has completely turned this concept upside down on the upcoming debut EP Intoxicating, on 7 February.

“Instead of a true collaboration between writers, the top liner writes to a healthy bed that they have no creative control over in the hope that they will hit gold,” Call tells American Songwriter. “Although it generates revenue for some, that process has resulted in 99 percent of what you hear on the radio currently being homogenized, plastic and numb from song to song.

For intoxicating, Call took things – his music – into his own hands. He wanted the programmers to create the numbers he had, rather than the other way around. A radical idea, Calls says, did not go too well when he first approached pop producers and programmers who had already positioned themselves in their own way. “Sounds strange” and “I don’t get it” were some of the responses he received. Then, Calls says, was the question whether this was even possible?

advertisement

Dan Call (Photo: Mark Hill)

“I turned it around, wrote completed songs and let the programmer / producer work on it,” he says. “Until the last 10 years, the majority of popular songs were written by writers who created organic chords, lyrics and melodies with a guitar or keyboard. Since 2010 (with my band The Villains) I have written and written several … singles in exactly the same way. (That’s) not an easy feat for a rock band given our current pop-dominated radio landscape. “

Call used this formula for intoxicating and wanted something unique from the rock of The Villains that would stand on its own. Layered in electro-pop, it feeds intoxicating feeds from a number of thick synth, funk guitar and dance floor beats. “I’ve always loved great pop rock bands and artists, especially in the 80s, such as INXS and Duran Duran,” Call says. “I decided to go that way with modern sounds and production, hoping for something that would ultimately be classic, yet contemporary.”

Filled with tinkling, dance-y guitar, “intoxicating” sounds more like a pop throwback until 1980 instead of something from 2020 – and it works. The title track also kicked everything out for the EP when Call finally made contact with BSE Music’s Ryan Snow and Aaron Brutcher to process his concept. Although they were a little confused at the beginning, they both understood what he wanted to do and wanted to try.

“I sent them a demo of the song” Intoxicating “and they went there,” says Call. “After a lot of back and forth, the track began to come into the picture and then we knew we had something special – not just a great song, but a fresh, new and hopefully groundbreaking approach to creating modern popular songs.”

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RJ1U1im7fvI (/ embed)

advertisement