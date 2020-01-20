Damon Lindelof is no longer interested in Watchmen, HBO will probably no longer be watching season two

advertisement

Well, here is some pretty disappointing news for anyone who wants to see more Guardian on HBO, as showrunner Damon Lindelof admitted in USA Today, he told the story he wanted to tell with last year’s celebrated series, and as such, he has no interest in returning for a second season.

Last week during the Television Critics Association press tour, HBO chief Casey Bloys said that the fate of the series was entirely up to Lindelof. And while author and producer USA Today said he gave HBO “his blessing” to continue without him, Bloys suggested that it was unlikely Damon is involved in any way. ‘

The series with nine episodes continued the classic comic strip by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons and was a great success with critics and audiences, many of whom described it as one of the best television shows of the past decade.

Guardian Stars Regina King (The rest), Jeremy Irons (justice League), Don Johnson (Miami Vice), Tim Blake Nelson (The incredible Hulk), Louis Gossett Jr. (Iron eagle), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman), Adelaide Clemens (Remedy), Andrew Howard (truth or Dare), Tom Mison (Sleepy Hollow), Frances Fisher (Titanic), Jacob Ming-Trent (White famous), Sara Vickers (endeavor), Dylan Schombing (Sharp objects), James Wolk (Tell me a story), Lily Rose Smith (the Vampire Diaries), Jean Smart (legion), Hong Chau (downsizing) and Dustin Ingram (Sun records).

