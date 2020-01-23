Damned drummer Rat Scabies on his 13 favorite albums

advertisement

Christopher Millar, better known by his stage name Rat Scabies, is the legendary drummer of the English punk rock band The Damned.

Scabies, a founding member of Damned, formed the group with singer Dave Vanian, guitarist Brian James and bassist Captain Sensible, and is considered by many to be one of the first major gothic rock bands on their turbulent rock’n’roll journey.

After several separations and comebacks, The Damned released a total of 11 studio albums with their first, Damned Damned Damned, which arrived in 1977 and laid the foundation for the group that recorded and released their last attempt, Evil Spirits, in 2018.

“I have the philosophy that if an album is good it will still be available in five years and will still sound as good in five years as it does today. So I ignore things that make a fuss about them, “said Rat Scabies The Quietus as he anticipated his list of favorite records.

When categorizing a number of his most popular albums, Scabies referred to Flipron, Talk Talk, Brian Eno and Cream, among others. “There are very few bands that I own more than two or three records from, and especially with Eno, I think everything Brian Eno does best is on this record,” Scabies said about Here Come The Warm Jets , “I’ve tried listening to other Eno records, but I’m still getting more from this than any other.” There is only something there. It has this wonderful dilapidated element, but at the same time it is really experimental and everything it can do best is there. “

More mentions for people like Portishead, The Who and others can be found in the full list below.

Rat Scabies’s 13 favorite albums:

Fancy blues and rustique novelties from Flipron.

Spirit Of Eden by Talk Talk.

Here comes Brian Eno’s Warm Jets.

Caravanserai of Santana.

Slade Alive by Slade.

Innervisions by Stevie Wonder.

Best Of by Cream.

Dummy from Portishead.

Live in Leeds at The Who.

A rainbow in curved air by Terry Riley.

Drum Spectacular by Kenny Clare & Ronnie Stephenson.

Meet the Monkees through the Monkees.

Smash hits from The Jimi Hendrix Experience.

When discussing Jimi Hendrix, Scabies added: “It was a turning point, this album. I remember writing it on the Dansette and the Purple Haze, and those opening notes, and damn it, I want that. If you hear something that really works for you, it’s almost not a conscious decision.

“It’s a chemical reaction that your ears and your soul have. I heard it and it was like being packed inside and telling you that you would go on with it. You like it whether you like it or not. I almost always had a copy of this album and I don’t think it can do everything that Jimi Hendrix can do best, but it can do a lot. “

Source: The Silence

