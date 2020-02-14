The NBA All-Star Weekend is just around the corner and in this case it is only right that the hottest rapper in the game (basketball) gets some shine alongside one of the sickest spitters in the game (rap).

For the visuals for “Dame 6”, that as Dame D.O.L.L.A. gets support from Virginia’s best in Pusha T spewing some dirty rhymes while Damian Lillard shows some of his signature grips on a fraction of a square.

Plies shows in his clip for “Hotwire” why you should never leave your girl alone with him at a dining table, from the ball on the court to the ball on a food court.

Check out the rest of today’s drops, including works by G Perico with Garren, Jianni with Rich Homie Quan, and more.

DAMIAN LILLARD & PUSHA T – “LADY 6”

LOCATIONS – “HOTWIRE”

TOO $ HORT, DJ UPGRADE, KIARA SIMONE & YOGY – “SUMMER GAMES”

G PERCIO FT. GARREN – “LIL BABY”

D. CROSS FT. DAVE EAST – “NEVER WINNED”

JIANNI FT. RICH HOMIE QUAN – “LOST FAITH”

ZAYTOVEN FT. LIL GOTIT – “DRIP JACKER”

LIL GOTIT – “BET UP”

RB VIC – “BLACK ROYALITY”

CALBOY FT. LIL TJAY – “BARBARIAN”

D SMOKE – “BLACK HABITS”

JANDRO FT. SNOW AS A PRODUCT & OHNO – “DONUTS”

SAUCE WALKA – “WHERE WERE YOU?”

FIRST CLASS ORDER FT. ROCKIE FRESH – “NEW WORLD ORDER”

SLAYTER FT. SADA BABY – “LOUIS V UMBRELLA”

SUKIHANA – “PRETTY AND RATCHET”

F. VIRTUE – “DON’T TELL THE TSA”

JAY WHISS FT. DONNIE – “LAY LOW”

DOODIE LO & MEMO600 – “HANG OUT”

FLO MILLI – “MY SETTING”

