Dame Dash on business and frenemies in Mike Tyson's podcast [Video] | The latest hip hop news, music and media

You can’t deny whether you love him or hate him Lady Dash’s Ability to captivate an audience. He keeps the same energy and a few more in a new interview with Iron Mike.

As seen on Hot New Hip Hop, the Harlem native was the guest in the latest episode of Hotboxin’s With Mike Tyson. While the outspoken entrepreneur focused on property and built his history in the music industry, he was eventually excluded from the conversation. He discussed the early years of Roc-A-Fella Records. The former heavyweight champion and his co-host Eben Britton asked about the current status of his former business partners.

When asked about Jay-Z Dame, it became clear that they were not talking. “He’s just a different guy, it doesn’t matter … I don’t even know this version of Jay-Z. I have no idea who he is and I’m not even curious, I’m cool,” he said. Jim Jones was also brought up and it seems that the relationship is also tense. “We have no relationship, he went another way,” he revealed, “I saw him the other day when he didn’t say a word to me.”

Of course, the accusations of the cultural vultures came up when he threw Lyor Cohen under the bus; again. “I don’t like Lyor at all, man … take advantage of my culture. He couldn’t survive in his own culture.”

You can listen to the podcast in full here.

Photo: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images for WE tv

