Although the damage occurred almost a year ago, the Ukiah City Council voted again at its last meeting to state that repairs to the wastewater treatment plant due to flooding last February were still considered an emergency.

“The ponds are still in the somewhat horrible state they have been in since then (winter of 2019), and we really can’t cut it until it’s a lot drier than now,” Public Works Director Tim Eriksen told the City Council last week. “We have Ghilotti scheduled to do this as soon as we get about seven to ten dry days.”

What had been damaged in February during the heavy rainfall were “dikes around the percolation ponds in the wastewater treatment plant,” and city staff noted that “without these repairs, the volume of secured secondary waste water storage will be reduced by up to 66 percent. While we enter the peak season, it is imperative that these facilities be restored. “

However, a contractor was not hired before December for those repairs because, as Sean White, the city’s water and sewage director told the city council at his meeting on December 4, “many things that allowed us to do repairs were disabled because of the recycled water project. And we were only recently able to get two contractors out to make estimates. “

Employees then advised to award the contract to Ghilotti Construction Company for an “amount of up to $ 318,620”, and the council approved the price.

“It has been quite a few months since the incident occurred, and there are some reasons: it was not exactly known what would be needed in the area of ​​repairs,” said Mayor Doug Crane, further explaining to White why the repairs are still were considered as an “emergency” item where normal bidding procedures have to be circumvented.

“Yes, the southern pond was full of water until recently, so we couldn’t inspect it earlier to determine exactly what repairs were needed,” White said. “And now with the winter ahead, the window for normal bidding and all those things is too long. In fact, if we approve this tonight, we may not be able to do it this year. “

In fact, the weather didn’t cooperate last month, and there doesn’t seem to be a dry enough window this month either.

“We are in constant contact with the contractor to adjust it as quickly as possible,” White said earlier this month. “The north and middle ponds are operational, but the dikes of the south pond need major repairs. We need all ponds during most winters. “

White said repairs to the southern pond were the last point we had to fix in response to the floods (last February), and we were able to fix everything else a while ago.

