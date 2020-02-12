John Hawkins / Stuff

Liam Grant, 5, sits in a child-sized 25-horsepower jet boat built by Paul Cross of Keelow Craft in Gore and exhibited at the Southern Field Days.

Thousands of people made their way to the opening day of the sold-out Southern Field Days in Waimumu near Gore.

Justine Williams, developed for farmers and used by companies to interact with their customers, said the three-day show had also become a social event.

“You can’t go from one side of the show to the other without seeing someone you know,” she said.

Alliance had set up a restaurant with luxurious decor that was bustling on the first day, Wednesday.

The Field Days span four paddocks and have become a major rural event with more than 700 exhibitors to Mystery Creek in Hamilton.

New technologies to support farmers in animal welfare are an important topic among exhibitors this year.

The Code of Welfare for dairy cattle was changed in late 2019 to include provisions for facilities outside the padlock that limit the time cows are allowed to be kept on concrete.

Agritech Imports developed Comfy Cows, an air-cushioned rubber mat that was compressible and even used for pigs and horses, said Agritech’s Kyllee Henton.

After coming up with a suitable design for her own cows, Henton said she went overseas to look for a suitable rubber manufacturer.

“We have been using it in our own shed for three years now,” she said.

Katherine McNamara, a specialist in diagnostics for Livestock Improvement Corporation (LIC), said one of the most innovative tools was testing DNA parents.

Although the test has been around for a decade, McNamara said it recently launched in New Zealand to remove mismatches and improve traceability.

The test uses ear samples to help farmers adapt calves to their mothers.

According to McNamara, this process had a 25 percent failure rate when done manually.

“You have to be very vigilant about matching because you invest a lot of money in breeding,” she said.

Controlling the process through DNA testing also meant that farmers had better records of their animals, which prevented inbreeding and improved NAIT records, McNamara said.

At the other end of the Southern Field Days grounds, Allflex showed off its collars for electronic animal surveillance.

Allflex South Island surveillance specialist Jeff Hill said the motion sensors use algorithms to convert the data collected into reports.

Most farmers used the collars to track their cows’ reproductive health and cycle, but soon found that they worked well for health and disease treatment, Hill said.

