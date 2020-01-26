Daily horoscope for January 26: Read your zodiac sign, astrology and zodiac prediction

advertisement

On Sunday Venus sees Pisces making a square with Mars in Sagittarius. A square in astrology is the aspect where planets or other horoscope points are about 90 degrees apart in the zodiac.

The classical meaning of a Square sees forces involved in conflicts, which means that they cause problems for each other.

Astrologer Marina Stoichkova, from MarStars Astrology, believes that the current square can be responsible for possible confrontations between people.

She said: ‘Be careful with matters of the heart and communicate with those you love.

“And be careful with your desires, because they can change during the day.

The moon stays in the constellation Aquarius almost all day.

Mrs Stoichkova believes that there will be some excitement and surprises.

She said, “This means that Sunday is a great time to make contact with other people.”

After 11 p.m. GMNT (6 p.m. ET) the moon will go to Pisces.

The astrologer added: “There will be more emotion in the atmosphere.

“Things will slow down a bit, making it a great time for relaxation.

“Sunday evening with the moon in Pisces is the ideal time to rest.

