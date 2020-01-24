Daily horoscope for January 24: read your zodiac sign, astrology and zodiac prediction

advertisement

This month’s new moon finally arrives on Friday, January 24. The natural satellite of the Earth enters Aquarius at the end of the working week in the fifth degree.

Astrologer Marina Stoichkova, from MarStars Astrology, believes how your horoscope will be affected today depends on where this degree appears in your chart.

She said: ‘Do you have other planets in the area or are they in the front of your house?

“This is the area where you can experience some shifts today.

“Now it’s time to start new and exciting projects.

“And you can focus more on breaking bad habits and routines.”

It is very important to note that the New Moon makes a square with Uranus.

A square in astrology is the aspect, or special angle, where planets or other horoscope points are about 90 degrees apart in the zodiac.

This is a favorable event because Uranus is the ruler of Aquarius.

“For a Square you have to make an effort or the combination can feel unpleasant.

“The current square, however, offers much more freedom than any other positive aspect.

“So focus on the things that you would like to change on Friday.

“What do you want to start right now?”

“These plans or projects must specifically include other people.”

