Daily horoscope for January 23: read your zodiac sign, astrology and zodiac prediction

advertisement

Thursday is a very specific day for your horoscope, with very positive connotations for communication, planning and introspection. This is because the natural satellite of the Earth will be invisible when the new moon arrives in Aquarius tomorrow.

Astrologer Marina Stoichkova, from MarStars Astrology, thinks you should be extra careful on Thursday.

She said: “This position does not mean that something dangerous will happen – it just means that the day will not be particularly productive.

advertisement

“This is especially the case if you want to achieve results quickly.

“This can be a challenge, so try to prepare instead of working on projects.”

However, the Capricorn moon has a different side, which makes you more serious and more focused on more practical matters.

This is an important aspect because it coincides with the sun that makes a square with Uranus.

Mrs Stoichkova said: “Everything that you intend to do is likely to change, so there will probably be some surprises in store.

“But this can also relate to your own decisions, which can change.

The MarStars Astrology expert believes that this is very good news for your horosccope.

She said: “We can prepare, plan and concentrate your business.

“Mercury is the most important planet, because it is the focal point of this configuration.

“That’s why you spend the day concentrating and visualizing what you want to achieve on Thursday.

“Consider what you want to happen to your goals in the future.”

Events with communication can even get a boost, despite the presence of the stressful Uranus energy.

So despite the possible disruption, this position is also considered positive.

This aspect is ideal for taking stock and deciding which specific goals you love can be achieved.

Mercury and Venus are really strong here, because both are exalted.

This allows communication with other people – especially women – to be rewarded.

advertisement