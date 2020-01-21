Daily horoscope for January 21: Read your zodiac sign, astrology and zodiac prediction

advertisement

The themes for your Tuesday horoscope are comfort and consistency. Tuesday January 21 starts with the only aspect of the day.

This sees the moon in Sagittarius making a square with Neptune in Pisces.

A square is the special angle where planets or other horoscope points are about 90 degrees at a distance in the zodiac circle.

This important aspect sees the moon remain in the Sagittarius constellation.

MarStars Astrology, a Astrologer Marina Stoichkova believes that this aspect can help me focus on long-term goals.

She said: “Planing, spiritual expansion and learning new things can benefit from this.

“And the cosmic atmosphere is therefore generally very optimistic.

However, she notes at the same time that you must be careful with any negative aspects of this aspect.

She said: ‘Perhaps you should be careful today with delusions or misunderstandings.

As the moon moves through your zodiac sign today and collides with Neptune, you may get the feeling that you’ve had too much to deal with.

In general, this combination seems to play out in your private life.

Things may not be so clear today, but this will not last forever, so rely on the process.

The New Moon is coming very soon and this means that this period will be a really good period for the manifestation of your dream 2020.

