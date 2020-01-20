Daily horoscope for January 20: read your zodiac sign, astrology and zodiac prediction

advertisement

The themes for your Monday horoscope are excitement and a strong focus on the future. The Ingression of the Sun in Aquarius is considered to be one of the most important shifts of the entire week.

MarStars Astrology, Astrologer Marina Stoichkova, believes that this Capricorn movement is one of the most recognizable shifts in astrology, because the signs are so different.

She said: “The constellation Capricorn relates to rules, consistency and order.

“Aquarius, on the other hand, is the sign of excitement, adventure and new experiences.

“As a result, you can think outside the box with this Aquarius Sun influence.

“There is therefore an important shift on the horizon at the start of the working week.

“In general, you can be a bit lighter today, because the atmosphere is not as rigid as before.”

This Capricorn energy was fairly extreme recently, with the Sun, Saturn, Pluto, Mercury, and Jupiter all forming aspects with this sign.

The sun in Aquarius can therefore offer some lightness and also an opportunity to offer change.

“Try not to be too emotional, because Venus in Pisces can make people a little melodramatic.

“Give your loved ones space and be careful when doing business.

“There will be better days to negotiate later in the week.”

The moon is today in Sagittarius, a position that may limit the challenges of the Venus-Saturn energy.

Mrs. Stoichkova said: “This Sagittarius moon resonates well with the Sun in Aquarius.

“These are the two most adventurous signs that are also focused on the future.

“This is a light atmosphere in relation to goals and your vision of the future.”

